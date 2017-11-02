Hertz Global Holdings Announces Extension of Global Vehicle Financing Facilities, Unconditional Redemption of 6.75% Senior Notes due 2019, Amendment of Senior Facilities and Execution of New Standalone Letter of Credit Facility

ESTERO, Fla., Nov. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) (the "Company") today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, The Hertz Corporation ("Hertz"), extended approximately $5.3 billion in aggregate principal amount of global bank-funded vehicle financing...
Related Articles
- Visteon Corporation Announces Partial Redemption of Its 6.75% Senior Notes Due 2019
- Solera Holdings, Inc. Announces Conditional Notice of Redemption of Audatex's Outstanding 6.75% Senior Notes due 2018
- Dana Announces the Redemption of its Remaining 2021 Notes, Amends and Extends its Existing Senior Secured Credit Facility
- TRW Automotive Inc. Announces Change of Control Offers to Purchase its 4.50% Senior Notes due 2021 and 4.450% Senior Notes due 2023, Execution of Supplemental Indentures by ZF to Guarantee Such Notes and Optional Redemption of its 7 1/4% Senior Note
- FCA US LLC Announces Redemption of All of its Outstanding 8 ¼% Secured Senior Notes Due 2021 and Termination of its $1.3 Billion Revolving Credit Facility