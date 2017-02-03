Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Reports Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2016

TOKYO, Feb. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) today announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2016. Third Quarter Results Honda's consolidated profit for the period attributable to owners of the parent for...
Related Articles
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Reports Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Third Quarter and the Fiscal Nine-month Period Ended December 31, 2011
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Reports Consolidated Financial Results For The Fiscal Third Quarter And Fiscal Nine-Month Period Ended December 31, 2015
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Reports Consolidated Financial Results For The Fiscal Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2012
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Reports Consolidated Financial Results For The Fiscal Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2013
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Reports Consolidated Financial Results For The Fiscal Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2014