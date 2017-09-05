Hyundai Hope On Wheels to Award $150,000 Research Grant to the University of Florida Health Shands Children's Hospital in Honor of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Sept. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels® will present University of Florida Health Shands Children's Hospital with a $150,000 Hyundai Young Investigator Grant on Thursday, September 7th, 2017. The grant funds will support the research of principal...
