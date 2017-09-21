Hyundai Hope On Wheels to Award $250,000 Research Grant to NYU Langone Health Researchers in Honor of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, September 25, 2017, Hyundai Hope On Wheels® will present NYU Langone Health with a $250,000 Hyundai Scholar Hope Grant. The grant funds will support the research of principal investigators Danny Reinberg, PhD, the Terry and Mel Karmazin P...
