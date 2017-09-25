Hyundai Hope On Wheels To Award $250,000 Research Grant To UR Medicine's Golisano Children's Hospital Of Rochester, NY, In Honor Of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, September 27, 2017, Hyundai Hope On Wheels® will present UR Medicine's Golisano Children's Hospital with a $250,000 Hyundai Scholar Hope Grant. The grant funds will support the research of principal investigator Craig Mullen,...
