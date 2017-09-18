Hyundai Hope On Wheels To Award $400,000 Research Grant To Penn State Children's Hospital Of Hershey, PA In Honor Of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

HERSHEY, Pa., Sept. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, September 21, 2017, Hyundai Hope On Wheels® will present Penn State Children's Hospital with a $250,000 Hyundai Scholar Hope Grant and a $150,000 Hyundai Young Investigator Grant. The grant funds will support the research of...
Related Articles
- Hyundai Hope On Wheels Awards $250,000 Research Grant To Penn State Children's Hospital In Honor Of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
- Hyundai Hope On Wheels to Award $400,000 in Research Grants to the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta in Honor of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
- Hyundai Hope On Wheels Awards $400,000 Research Grant To Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center's Division Of Pediatric Oncology In Honor Of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
- Hyundai Hope On Wheels To Award $400,000 Research Grant To Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Of Boston In Honor Of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
- Hyundai Hope On Wheels Awards $250,000 Research Grant To St. Jude Children's Research Hospital In Honor Of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month