Hyundai Hope On Wheels to Award $400,000 in Research Grants to the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta in Honor of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

ATLANTA, Sept. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels® will present the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta with awards totaling $400,000 for the Hyundai Scholar Hope and Young Investigator Grants. The grant funds will support the research o...
