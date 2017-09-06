 
WardsAuto
Home > Hyundai Hope On Wheels Awards $150,000 Research Grant To UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital In Honor Of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Hyundai Hope On Wheels Awards $150,000 Research Grant To UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital In Honor Of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Insights
Sep 6, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

U.S. Sales Forecast Lowered for 2017 Despite Need to Cut Inventory  

Despite an August push on the retail end by GM to pare excess stocks, the rest of the industry for the most part did not follow suit and dealer inventory heading into September remains an estimated 15% to 20% too high for current demand....More

Jul 28, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

FCA, EPA Reach Diesel Deal 3

FCA and regulators reach an agreement to allow certification of the automaker’s 3.0L EcoDiesel engine....More

May 26, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

Automakers Putting the Screws to Us 3

When I climb inside a new vehicle I want to be soothed not perturbed, but too often when I look up I’m staring at some craggy fastener that never should be seen....More

Aug 28, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

F&I Director Determined to Help Bring e-Contracting to Dealer Group

E-contracting is touted as reducing paperwork, reducing errors and speeding up funding and cash flows....More

Enewsletters

Follow Us
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×