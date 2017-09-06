Hyundai Hope On Wheels Awards $150,000 Research Grant To UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital In Honor Of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels® will today present UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital with a $150,000 Hyundai Young Investigator Grant. The grant funds will support the research of principal investigator Dr. Steven J. Jonas with the UCLA Mattel Children's...
