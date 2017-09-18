Hyundai Hope On Wheels Awards $250,000 Research Grant To Children's Hospital Of Pittsburgh In Honor Of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, September 20, 2017, Hyundai Hope On Wheels® will present Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC with a $250,000 Hyundai Scholar Hope Grant. The grant funds will support the research of principal investigator Edward Prochownik,...
