Hyundai Hope On Wheels Awards $250,000 Research Grant To Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center In Honor Of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

CINCINNATI, Sept. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels® will today present Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center with a $250,000 Hyundai Scholar Hope Grant. The grant funds will support the research of principal investigator Dr. Ashish Kumar. This award...
