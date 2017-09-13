Hyundai Hope On Wheels Awards $250,000 Research Grant To Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center In Honor Of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

SEATTLE, Sept. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels® recently presented Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center with a $250,000 Hyundai Scholar Hope Grant. The grant funds will support the research of principal investigator Dr. Cecilia Yeung. This award is part of the organ...
