Hyundai Hope On Wheels Awards $250,000 Research Grant To Mayo Clinic's Children's Research Center In Honor Of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

ROCHESTER, Minn., Sept. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels® will today present Mayo Clinic's Children's Research Center with a $250,000 Hyundai Scholar Hope Grant. The grant funds will support the research of principal investigator Dr. Paul Galardy. This award is part of...
