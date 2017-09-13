Hyundai Hope On Wheels Awards $250,000 Research Grant to OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital In Honor Of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels® recently presented OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital with a $250,000 Hyundai Scholar Hope Grant. The grant funds will support the research of principal investigator Dr. Peter Kurre. This award is part of the o...
