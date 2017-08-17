Hyundai Hope On Wheels Presents Arkansas Children's With $50,000 Hyundai Impact Award To Support Pediatric Cancer Research

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, August 15, Hyundai Hope On Wheels® presented Arkansas Children's with a $50,000 Hyundai Impact Award. Arkansas Children's is one of 25 recipients of this year's award, which is given to pediatric oncology departments at select...
