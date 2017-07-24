Hyundai Hope On Wheels Presents Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children With $50,000 Hyundai Impact Award to Support Pediatric Cancer Research

ORLANDO, Fla., July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels® will present Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children of Orlando with a $50,000 Hyundai Impact Award. Arnold Palmer Hospital is one of 25 recipients of this year's award, which is given to pediatric oncology departments at...
