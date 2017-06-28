Hyundai Hope On Wheels Presents Baystate Children's Hospital With $50,000 Hyundai Impact Award To Support Pediatric Cancer Research

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels® will present Baystate Children's Hospital of Springfield, MA with a $50,000 Hyundai Impact Award. Baystate Children's Hospital is one of 25 recipients of this year's award, which is given to pediatric oncology...
