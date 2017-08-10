Hyundai Hope On Wheels Presents Blank Children's Hospital With $50,000 Hyundai Impact Award To Support Pediatric Cancer Services

DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels® will today present Blank Children's Hospital with a $50,000 Hyundai Impact Award. Blank Children's Hospital is one of 25 recipients of this year's award, which is given to pediatric oncology departments at...
