Hyundai Hope On Wheels Presents Children's National Medical Center With $50,000 Hyundai Impact Award To Support Pediatric Cancer Research

WASHINGTON, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels® will present Children's National Medical Center of Washington, D.C. with a $50,000 Hyundai Impact Award. Children's National Medical Center is one of 25 recipients of this year's award, which is given to pediatric oncology d...
Related Articles
- Hyundai Hope On Wheels Presents Connecticut Children's Medical Center With $50,000 Hyundai Impact Award To Support Pediatric Cancer Research
- Hyundai Hope On Wheels Presents The Women And Children's Hospital With $50,000 Hyundai Impact Award To Support Pediatric Cancer Research
- Hyundai Hope On Wheels Awards $50,000 Research Grant To Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center's Division Of Pediatric Oncology In Honor Of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
- Hyundai Hope on Wheels and Oahu-area Hyundai Dealers Award Kapi'olani Medical Center for Women & Children $50,000 for Childhood Cancer Research
- Hyundai Hope On Wheels Awards $150,000 Research Grant To Children's Medical Center Foundation In Honor Of National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month