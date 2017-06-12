Hyundai Hope On Wheels Presents Connecticut Children's Medical Center With $50,000 Hyundai Impact Award To Support Pediatric Cancer Research

HARTFORD, Conn., June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels® will present Connecticut Children's Medical Center of Connecticut with a $50,000 Hyundai Impact Award. Connecticut Children's Medical Center is one of 25 recipients of this year's award, which is given to pediatric onco...
