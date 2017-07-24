Hyundai Hope On Wheels Presents Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital With $50,000 Hyundai Impact Award To Support Pediatric Cancer Research

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., July 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels® will present Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital of Hollywood, FL with a $50,000 Hyundai Impact Award. The facility, part of the Memorial Healthcare System, is one of 25 recipients of this year's award, which is given to...
