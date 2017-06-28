Hyundai Hope On Wheels Presents Maine Medical Center With $50,000 Hyundai Impact Award To Support Pediatric Cancer Research

SCARBOROUGH, Maine, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels® will present Maine Medical Center with a $50,000 Hyundai Impact Award. Maine Medical Center is one of 25 recipients of this year's award, which is given to pediatric oncology departments at select children's hos...
Related Articles
- Hyundai Hope On Wheels Presents Connecticut Children's Medical Center With $50,000 Hyundai Impact Award To Support Pediatric Cancer Research
- Hyundai Hope On Wheels Presents Children's National Medical Center With $50,000 Hyundai Impact Award To Support Pediatric Cancer Research
- Hyundai Hope On Wheels Presents The Women And Children's Hospital With $50,000 Hyundai Impact Award To Support Pediatric Cancer Research
- Hyundai Hope On Wheels Presents St. Joseph's Children's Hospital With $50,000 Hyundai Impact Award To Support Pediatric Cancer Research
- Hyundai Hope On Wheels Presents Baystate Children's Hospital With $50,000 Hyundai Impact Award To Support Pediatric Cancer Research