Hyundai Hope On Wheels Presents Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital At Vanderbilt With $50,000 Hyundai Impact Award To Support Pediatric Cancer Research

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels® will today present Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt with a $50,000 Hyundai Impact Award. Vanderbilt is one of 25 recipients of this year's award, which is given to pediatric oncology departments at...
