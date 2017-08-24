Hyundai Hope On Wheels Presents Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Pensacola With $50,000 Hyundai Impact Award To Support Pediatric Cancer Care

PENSACOLA, Fla., Aug. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels® will today present Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Pensacola with a $50,000 Hyundai Impact Award. Nemours is one of 25 recipients of this year's award, which is given to pediatric oncology departments at select...
Related Articles
- Hyundai Hope On Wheels Presents Vannie E. Cook Jr. Children's with $50,000 Hyundai Impact Award to Support Pediatric Cancer Care
- Hyundai Hope On Wheels Presents Connecticut Children's Medical Center With $50,000 Hyundai Impact Award To Support Pediatric Cancer Research
- Hyundai Hope On Wheels Presents Children's National Medical Center With $50,000 Hyundai Impact Award To Support Pediatric Cancer Research
- Hyundai Hope On Wheels Presents The Women And Children's Hospital With $50,000 Hyundai Impact Award To Support Pediatric Cancer Research
- Hyundai Hope On Wheels Presents St. Joseph's Children's Hospital With $50,000 Hyundai Impact Award To Support Pediatric Cancer Research