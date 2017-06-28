Hyundai Hope On Wheels Presents St. Joseph's Children's Hospital With $50,000 Hyundai Impact Award To Support Pediatric Cancer Research

TAMPA BAY, Fla., June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels® will present the St. Joseph's Children's Hospital of Tampa Bay with a $50,000 Hyundai Impact Award. St. Joseph's Children's Hospital is one of 25 recipients of this year's award, which is given to pediatric oncolo...
