Hyundai Hope On Wheels Presents St. Louis Children's Hospital with $50,000 Hyundai Impact Award to support pediatric cancer research

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels® will today present St. Louis Children's Hospital with a $50,000 Hyundai Impact Award. St. Louis Children's Hospital is one of 25 recipients of this year's award, which is given to pediatric oncology departments at select...
Related Articles
- Hyundai Hope On Wheels Presents Baystate Children's Hospital With $50,000 Hyundai Impact Award To Support Pediatric Cancer Research
- Hyundai Hope On Wheels Presents Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital At Vanderbilt With $50,000 Hyundai Impact Award To Support Pediatric Cancer Research
- Hyundai Hope On Wheels Presents The Women And Children's Hospital With $50,000 Hyundai Impact Award To Support Pediatric Cancer Research
- Hyundai Hope On Wheels Presents St. Joseph's Children's Hospital With $50,000 Hyundai Impact Award To Support Pediatric Cancer Research
- Hyundai Hope On Wheels Presents Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital With $50,000 Hyundai Impact Award To Support Pediatric Cancer Research