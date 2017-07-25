Hyundai Hope On Wheels Presents UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center With $50,000 Hyundai Impact Award To Support Pediatric Cancer Research

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels® will today present UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center with a $50,000 Hyundai Impact Award. UC Davis is one of 25 recipients of this year's award, which is given to pediatric oncology departments at select...
