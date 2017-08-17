Hyundai Hope On Wheels Presents UH Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital With $50,000 Hyundai Impact Award To Support Pediatric Cancer Program

CLEVELAND, Aug. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, August 15, Hyundai Hope On Wheels® presented University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children's Hospital (UH Rainbow) with a $50,000 Hyundai Impact Award. UH Rainbow is one of 25 recipients of this year's award, which is given to...
