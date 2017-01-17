IC Power Pte. Ltd., a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Kenon Holdings Ltd., Files Amendment No. 5 to its Registration Statement on Form F-1

SINGAPORE, January 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- IC Power Pte. Ltd. ("IC Power"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: KEN, TASE: KEN), has filed Amendment No. 5 to its Registration Statement on Form F-1 ("Amendment No. 5") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission...
