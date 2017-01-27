Income and Verifications Solution, The Work Number®, Expands Reach with Integration into Digital Matrix Systems, Inc. Platform

Related Articles
- Equifax® Integrates Instant Income and Employment Verifications into Auto Dealer Service Finance Platforms
- Equifax and 700 Credit to Offer Dealers a Fully Integrated, Seamless Income and Employment Verification Solution
- Interface Solutions, Inc. Acquires Freudenberg-NOK Sealing Technologies' Bonded Separator Plate Business, Expanding its Vertically Integrated Product Portfolio, Manufacturing Capabilities and Global Reach
- Equifax Aligns with Digital Matrix Systems, Inc. to Introduce Credit Score Alternative for Auto Insurance
- TI introduces industry's first fully integrated LED matrix manager for adaptive automotive headlight systems