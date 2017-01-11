Ioan Florea's Liquid Metal Ford Torino First Ever 3D Printed Car To Cross An Auction Block To Sell At Barrett-Jackson

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Created in 2013 the 3D printed liquid metal Ford Torino (Timed Lot #7001) is one of the first cars to use 3D printing. One of the world's largest industrial binder jet 3D printers by Voxeljet Ag, in combination with parametric design, w...
