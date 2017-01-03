LAS VEGAS, January 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Tata Elxsi and Irdeto Help OEMs Implement Secure In-Vehicle Displays; Secure In-Car Display System Showcase at CES 2017 Irdeto, the world leader in digital platform security, today announced a partnership with Tata Elxsi, a key global p...
Related Articles
- Irdeto and Tata Elxsi Partner to Provide Secure In-Car Display Systems for Automobiles
- Texas Instruments DLP® Technology Set To Deliver Greater In-Car Infotainment With New, Innovative Head-Up Display, Center Console And Dashboard Systems
- The Historical Society of Martin County Selects Boomerang Systems to Provide Automated Parking System to Display Antique Car Collection at the New Elliott Museum
- Honda Evolves In-Car Connectivity with New Display Audio Touch-Screen Interface and Next Generation HondaLink™ Technology
- Global Automotive MEMS Sensor Market 2014-2020: ADAS, ECU, ESC, HVAC, Safety & Security, In-Car Navigation, OIS Camera, Microphone in Cabin, & TPMS