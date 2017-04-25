Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Schedules First Quarter 2017 Results Release and Conference Call for Wednesday, May 17, 2017

AZOUR, Israel, April 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN), announced that it will be releasing its first quarter 2017 results on Wednesday, May 17, 2017. The Company will also be hosting a conference that day at 9am Eastern Time. On the call,...
Related Articles
- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Schedules First Quarter 2012 Results Release and Conference Call for Wednesday, May 30, 2012
- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Schedules First Quarter Results Release and Conference Call for Thursday, May 15, 2014
- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Schedules Third Quarter 2011 Results Release and Conference Call for Wednesday, November 16, 2011
- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2011 Results Release and Conference Call for Wednesday, February 22, 2012
- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Schedules Second Quarter Results Release and Conference Call for Wednesday, August 15, 2012