Jack Cooper Enterprises, Inc. and Jack Cooper Holdings Corp. Announce Fifth Extension of Offers to Provide Time to Finalize the Amended Offers

ATLANTA, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Cooper Enterprises, Inc. ("JCEI") and Jack Cooper Holdings Corp. ("JCHC" and, together with JCEI, the "Company") announced today a fifth extension of the previously announced cash tender offer (the "JCEI Offer") to purchase any and all of the...
