Kenon Announces Changes to Kenon's Board of Directors and Qoros' Executive Management

SINGAPORE, March 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) ("Kenon") is providing the following updates with respect to changes to its board of directors and the executive management of Qoros Automobile Co., Ltd. ("Qoros"). Changes to Kenon's Board of...
Related Articles
- Meritor Announces Ivor J. Evans, Executive Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer and President; Names William J. Lyons to the Board of Directors
- Kenon Announces that it will Provide a Loan to Qoros together with a Reduction in its Back-to-Back Guarantee Obligations
- Kenon Announces that it will Provide Loans to Qoros together with a Reduction in its Back-to-Back Guarantee Obligations
- Kenon Announces that it will Provide Loans to Qoros together with a Reduction in its Back-to-Back Guarantee Obligations
- Dynasty Limousine Inc. Announces Approval by Its Board of Directors to Execute a 3:1 Forward Split on Its Common Stock