Related Articles
- Kokam présente XPAND, apportant une solution de batteries lithium-ion sûre aux performances élevées aux fabricants d'autobus électriques, trams et autres véhicules électriques commerciaux et industriels
- Kokam Introduces XPAND, Providing A Safe, High Performance Lithium Ion Battery Solution to Electric Bus, Tram and Other Commercial and Industrial Electric Vehicle Manufacturers
- Kokam Introduces XPAND, Providing A Safe, High Performance Lithium Ion Battery Solution to Electric Bus, Tram and Other Commercial and Industrial Electric Vehicle Manufacturers
- Behr Developing Cooling Solutions for Electric, Conventional Engines
- Nissan, Sumitomo to Form JV to Market Reusable Li-ion Batteries for Energy Solutions