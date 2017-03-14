 
WardsAuto
Home > Latest Summary of Pennsylvania Interstate Restrictions

Latest Summary of Pennsylvania Interstate Restrictions

Insights
Mar 14, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

U.S. Fuel Economy Up in February  

Light trucks dominated the market, but all alternative-power types showed small gains in share....More

Feb 10, 2017
Video
WardsAuto

Volvo V60 Polestar 2.0L Turbo/Supercharged DOHC 4-cyl. -- 2017 Award Acceptance

Stefan Hermelin, general manager-Monitoring & Concept Center, accepts Volvo Cars' award at the 2017 Wards 10 Best Engines ceremony....More

Mar 7, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

Software Validates, Qualifies Test Drivers to Cut Sales Process Time

A new dealership tool from eLEND Solutions takes information scanned in from a customer’s driver’s license, looks for red flags and gets the F&I process started while the potential buyer takes a test drive....More

Enewsletters

Follow Us
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×