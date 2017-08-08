LOTE Juice Bar Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Experiences Significant Increase in Orders and Quotes

TOLLAND, Conn., Aug. 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Lot 78, Inc. (OTCPink: LOTE), announces that Juice Bar Electric Vehicle Charging Stations has experienced a significant increase in placed orders and requests for quotations. In the 45 days ending July 31, 2017, Juice Bar has taken orders for...
Related Articles
- US Government Approves LOTE's New Electric Vehicle Charging Stations for Federal Facilities
- LOTE's Electric Vehicle Charging Station Company has completed installations in 19 States and 68 Cities
- Navy to Deploy OpConnect® Electric Vehicle Charging Stations; Go EV Receives $60,000 Order for OpConnect Charging Stations
- Electric Vehicle Charging Services Market: By Charging Station (AC Charging Station, DC Charging Station, Inductive Charging Station); By Connector Type (Chademo, CCS, Others); By Location (Public, Private) & By Region-Forecast (2016-2022)
- Consumers Energy's Free Plug-in Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Help Fulfill Customers' Increased Interest, Demand