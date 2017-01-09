Magna demonstrates lightweighting expertise with ultralight door module

Team reimagined a door architecture from scratch Ultralight design achieves 42.5-percent mass savings Applies to 70 percent of the light vehicle market DETROIT, MI, Jan. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ - Magna International Inc., in cooperation with the U.S. Department...
