 
WardsAuto
Home > Mazda Develops Digital Campaign Tailored to the Hispanic Consumer

Mazda Develops Digital Campaign Tailored to the Hispanic Consumer

Jul 5, 2017 PR Newswire

<span class='keyword_link'><a href=Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at www.mazdausamedia.com. (PRNewsFoto/Mazda North American Operations)" border="0" />IRVINE, Calif., July 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today announced the launch of a new, insights-driven Hispanic campaign, seeking to link common attributes shared between the Hispanic community and the brand's core values. The campaign creative, which will...


Insights
Jul 3, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

U.S. Sales Slide Accelerates in June  

Besides big production cuts, stronger price discounting will be needed to relieve the worsening dealer inventory burden....More

Apr 27, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

Very Special Engine, Very Special Car 3

“If there was a slam-dunk engine in this year’s competition, it was this one.” WardsAuto editor David Zoia enthuses about the 350-hp 2.3L turbo-4 in the Ford Focus RS....More

May 26, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

Automakers Putting the Screws to Us 3

When I climb inside a new vehicle I want to be soothed not perturbed, but too often when I look up I’m staring at some craggy fastener that never should be seen....More

Jun 29, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

‘Getting to a No-Haggle Model’ at Car Dealerships 3

Automakers’ bonus programs for dealers have led to less price negotiating....More

Enewsletters

Follow Us
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×