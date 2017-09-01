Mazda informa sus ventas para agosto

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at www.mazdausamedia.com. (PRNewsFoto/Mazda North American Operations)" border="0" />IRVINE, California, 1 de septiembre de 2017 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) hoy informó ventas totales estadounidenses de agosto de 25,846 vehículos, una caída de 1.0 por ciento frente a agosto del año pasado. Las ventas en lo que va de año hasta...