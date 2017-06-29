 
Mazda lanza el evento Driver's Choice

Jun 29, 2017 PR Newswire

<span class='keyword_link'><a href=Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at www.mazdausamedia.com. (PRNewsFoto/Mazda North American Operations)" border="0" />IRVINE, California, 29 de junio de 2017 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) anunció hoy el lanzamiento de la campaña Driver's Choice Event (Evento de Elección del Conductor). El nuevo anuncio publicitario, que debuta el 1 de julio de 2017, presentará a...


