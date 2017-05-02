Mazda Reports April Sales

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at www.mazdausamedia.com. (PRNewsFoto/Mazda North American Operations)" border="0" />IRVINE, Calif., May 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations today reported April U.S. sales of 24,164 vehicles, representing a decrease of 7.8 percent versus April of last year. With 26 selling days in April 2017 versus 27 year-over-year in 2016, the adjusted daily sales...