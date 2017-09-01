 
WardsAuto
Home > Mazda Reports August Sales

Mazda Reports August Sales

Sep 1, 2017 PR Newswire

<span class='keyword_link'><a href=Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at www.mazdausamedia.com. (PRNewsFoto/Mazda North American Operations)" border="0" />IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total August U.S. sales of 25,846 vehicles, representing a decrease of 1.0 percent versus August of last year. Year-to-date sales through August are down 2.4 percent versus last year, with...


Insights
Sep 1, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

August 2017 U.S. LV Sales Thread: Industry to Hit 16.5 Million SAAR  

(SUMMARY) U.S. automakers to report 1.51 million light-vehicle sales in August....More

Jul 28, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

FCA, EPA Reach Diesel Deal 3

FCA and regulators reach an agreement to allow certification of the automaker’s 3.0L EcoDiesel engine....More

May 26, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

Automakers Putting the Screws to Us 3

When I climb inside a new vehicle I want to be soothed not perturbed, but too often when I look up I’m staring at some craggy fastener that never should be seen....More

Aug 28, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

F&I Director Determined to Help Bring e-Contracting to Dealer Group

E-contracting is touted as reducing paperwork, reducing errors and speeding up funding and cash flows....More

Enewsletters

Follow Us
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×