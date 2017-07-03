 
WardsAuto
Home > Mazda Reports June Sales

Mazda Reports June Sales

Jul 3, 2017 PR Newswire

<span class='keyword_link'><a href=Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at www.mazdausamedia.com. (PRNewsFoto/Mazda North American Operations)" border="0" />IRVINE, Calif., July 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported June U.S. sales of 22,342 vehicles, representing a decrease of 14.7 percent versus June of last year. Year-to-date sales through June are down 2.6 percent versus last year, with 141,624...


Related Articles
Insights
Jul 3, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

June 2017 U.S. LV Sales Thread: Industry to Hit 16.4 Million SAAR  

(SUMMARY) U.S. automakers expected to report 1.48 million light-vehicle sales in June....More

Apr 27, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

Very Special Engine, Very Special Car 3

“If there was a slam-dunk engine in this year’s competition, it was this one.” WardsAuto editor David Zoia enthuses about the 350-hp 2.3L turbo-4 in the Ford Focus RS....More

May 26, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

Automakers Putting the Screws to Us 3

When I climb inside a new vehicle I want to be soothed not perturbed, but too often when I look up I’m staring at some craggy fastener that never should be seen....More

Jun 29, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

‘Getting to a No-Haggle Model’ at Car Dealerships 3

Automakers’ bonus programs for dealers have led to less price negotiating....More

Enewsletters

Follow Us
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×