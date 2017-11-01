 
Mazda Reports October Sales

Nov 1, 2017

<span class='keyword_link'><a href=Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at www.mazdausamedia.com. (PRNewsFoto/Mazda North American Operations)" border="0" />IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total October U.S. sales of 20,811 vehicles, representing a decrease of 8.4 percent versus October of last year. Year-to-date (YTD) sales through October are down 2.4 percent versus last...


Nov 1, 2017
