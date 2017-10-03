 
Mazda Reports September Sales

Oct 3, 2017

<span class='keyword_link'><a href=Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at www.mazdausamedia.com. (PRNewsFoto/Mazda North American Operations)" border="0" />IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total September U.S. sales of 25,738 vehicles, representing an increase of 3.4 percent versus September of last year. With 26 selling days in September 2017, versus 25 the year prior, the...


