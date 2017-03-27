More Than One Million Defective Airbag Inflators Remain Unrepaired In Southern California

www.AirbagRecall.com and enter your vehicle identification number (VIN)." border="0" />LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of thousands of Southern California residents are driving recalled vehicles with defective airbag inflators that could blast shrapnel into the passenger compartment upon deployment. In response, dozens of civic and community leaders...
