Navistar Announces Closing Of $1,100,000,000 Senior Notes Offering And Results To Date Of Tender Offer And Consent Solicitation

Related Articles
- Jaguar Land Rover Automotive plc Announces Early Results of Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation for its $410,000,000 8.125% Senior Notes due 2021
- Jaguar Land Rover Automotive plc Announces Final Results of Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation for its $410,000,000 8.125% Senior Notes due 2021
- Meritor Announces Extension of the Early Tender Date with Respect to Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Any and All of Its 8-1/8% Notes due 2015
- Jack Cooper Holdings Corp. Announces Commencement of Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for 12.75% Senior Secured Notes Due 2015
- Allison Transmission announces cash tender offer and consent solicitation for its 7.125% Senior Notes due 2019