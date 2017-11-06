 
WardsAuto
Home > Navistar Announces Closing Of $1,100,000,000 Senior Notes Offering And Results To Date Of Tender Offer And Consent Solicitation

Navistar Announces Closing Of $1,100,000,000 Senior Notes Offering And Results To Date Of Tender Offer And Consent Solicitation

Insights
Nov 3, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

Average Fuel Economy Up in October  

Share of electric vehicles stayed flat from prior-year, but plug-in hybrids and regular hybrids showed small upticks....More

Jul 28, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

FCA, EPA Reach Diesel Deal 3

FCA and regulators reach an agreement to allow certification of the automaker’s 3.0L EcoDiesel engine....More

May 26, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

Automakers Putting the Screws to Us 4

When I climb inside a new vehicle I want to be soothed not perturbed, but too often when I look up I’m staring at some craggy fastener that never should be seen....More

Nov 6, 2017
Article
WardsAuto

Days Over for Stocking Used-Car Lot By Gut Instinct

“Managing a used-car inventory is a science today,” dealer Sam Slaughter says during an Autoline Spotlight video presented by WardsAuto. The program focuses on various aspects of wholesale dealer lending....More

Enewsletters

Follow Us
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×