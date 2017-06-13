New Marketing Campaign for All-new Honda Odyssey Shows How Innovative Features and Imaginative Solutions Keeps Everyone in the Family Happy

TORRANCE, Calif., June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- As the all-new, completely redesigned 2018 Honda Odyssey arrives in dealerships across the U.S., Honda is introducing a new integrated marketing campaign highlighting the vehicle's innovative technology and imaginative solutions that will...
Related Articles
- New Honda Advertising Campaign, "Dreamer" Celebrates the Imaginative, Innovative Redesign of the All-New 2016 Civic
- Campaign for All-New Acura RLX Features Innovative, Multidimensional Marketing and Kicks Off with March College Basketball Tournament
- New Ford Multicultural Marketing Campaign Showcases All-New Ford Fusion and Delivers a Riveting Message to African American Community; Campaign Features Tupac Shakur's Poem, 'The Rose That Grew from Concrete'
- Chrysler 'PacifiKids' Make Debut in New Digital and Social Campaign for the All-New 2017 Chrysler Pacifica; First in Video Series Features Actress Brooklyn Decker
- New Multicultural Marketing Campaign for All-New 2015 Chrysler 200 Features Actor Gael Garcia Bernal