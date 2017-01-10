Nexteer Automotive and Continental Announce Joint Venture in Motion Control Systems

DETROIT, Jan. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexteer Automotive and Continental announced during a press conference at the North American International Auto Show their agreement to form a joint venture focused on the advancement of motion control systems and actuator components for automated...
